LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
John Cena Goes Back on Comments About The Rock Being a Part-Timer, Praises Him for Hollywood Work
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2016 - 11:11:29 AM




Above is video from last night's Talking Smack with JBL and Renee Young talking to John Cena.

Regarding Cena's comments about The Rock being a "part-timer" a few years back, JBL asks Cena if he now considers himself to be in a similar role. Cena says he considers what he said back then to be the "stupidest stuff ever" as he was looking at it through "very blinded eyes."

Cena says he really wanted Rock to come back to WWE and he figured hitting him where it works would get Rock back, and Cena says it did work. Cena says he's apologized to The Rock in person and admits he was wrong, Rock was right.

Cena goes on to praise Rock as being the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, saying he's transcended the pro wrestling business. Cena believes anytime a Superstar can give what Rock has given to WWE and then transcend WWE, it's good for all of them.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Responds to Big Show Online Death Hoax

  • WWE RAW Viewership Down for the Final Episode of 2016

  • Mick Foley on Needing Hip Replacement Surgery, Not Having Health Insurance

  • WWE Money In the Bank Pre-sale, Shawn Michaels Talks WWE Studios Role (Video), David Otunga

  • Chris Hero In Town for Royal Rumble Weekend, John Cena Makes List, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan

  • Where Are The Bollywood Boyz?, Best WWE Tweets of 2016 (Video), Paige Note

  • Becky Lynch Working on a Book?, WWE NXT Star Works RAW Live Event, Xavier Woods

  • John Cena Goes Back on Comments About The Rock Being a Part-Timer, Praises Him for Hollywood Work

  • Cruiserweight Injured on WWE 205 Live, Alex Riley to Give Interview, Mick Foley

  • Special Edition of WWE NXT Tonight, Goldberg RAW Return Promo, Nikki and Natalya




    		•