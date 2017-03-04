LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena Gets Slimed for Nick (Video), WWE NXT TV Tapings Note, Mark Henry - WWE Community
By Marc Middleton
Mar 4, 2017 - 1:44:30 PM
- As seen below, Nickelodeon turned John Cena's "My Time Is Now" theme into "My Slime Is Now" to promote Cena hosting the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11th:



- The April 19th WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University went on sale Friday morning and as of this writing, the show has not sold out. That is rare as the Full Sail tapings usually sell out pretty quickly. It appears there are around 40 seats left.

- As seen below, WWE Community was with Mark Henry and Olympian Apolo Ohno for an AfterSchool All-Stars event in Columbus, Ohio last night:




