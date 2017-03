WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- As seen below, Nickelodeon turned John Cena's "My Time Is Now" theme into "My Slime Is Now" to promote Cena hosting the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11th:- The April 19th WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University went on sale Friday morning and as of this writing, the show has not sold out. That is rare as the Full Sail tapings usually sell out pretty quickly. It appears there are around 40 seats left.- As seen below, WWE Community was with Mark Henry and Olympian Apolo Ohno for an AfterSchool All-Stars event in Columbus, Ohio last night:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here