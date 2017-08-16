LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena Comments on Middle Finger from Fan, SmackDown Social Score, WWE Unboxed
By Marc Middleton
Aug 16, 2017 - 4:27:40 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a look at Mattel's new WWE Zombies action figures:



- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind America's Got Talent. SmackDown had 65,000 interactions on Twitter with 18,000 unique authors, up from last week's 52,000 interactions and 13,000 authors. SmackDown also had 95,000 Facebook interactions with 65,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 54,000 interactions and 35,000 authors.

- John Cena tweeted the following with a screenshot of a fan giving him the middle finger after Baron Corbin's failed Money In the Bank cash-in on last night's SmackDown. For those who missed it, Cena distracted Corbin and allowed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to retain. Cena and Corbin will do battle at SummerSlam this Sunday.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Another Title Match Confirmed for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before SummerSlam?

  • Video of Sasha Banks at House of Glory, Big Show Replaces Ric Flair In NYC, WWE - Yankees

  • John Cena Comments on Middle Finger from Fan, SmackDown Social Score, WWE Unboxed

  • Lana on Her In-Ring Future, Fans on Baron Corbin's Cash-In, SmackDown Top 10

  • Match Confirmed for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

  • WWE Announces Australian TV Deal, Seth Rollins - Dean Ambrose Video, Cedric Alexander

  • Jinder Mahal on Baron Corbin (Video), Tonight's Go-Home WWE NXT Episode, Breezango

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, WWE Cruiserweight Injured?, The Usos on The New Day

  • Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Sasha Banks Trains with Former TNA Star, Natalya on Naomi (Video)




    		•