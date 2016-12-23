LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
John Cena Clip from Hard Knocks South, More Night Before Christmas Videos, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 23, 2016 - 3:58:31 AM


- Earlier we posted the compilation video of various WWE Superstars reciting "The Night Before Christmas." WWE posted these videos with Enzo Amore, Big Cass and The New Day reciting the entire story:



- WWE stock was down 1.38% on Thursday, closing at $18.61 per share. The high was $19.01 and the low was $18.56.

- As seen below, John Cena was back at Hard Knocks South in Tampa on Thursday preparing for his WWE ring return. Cena will be back at Monday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden and then will return to TV the next night on SmackDown.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena Clip from Hard Knocks South, More Night Before Christmas Videos, WWE Stock

  • Total Divas with New Timeslot Sets Record Viewership for Season Six

  • WWE Winter Wonderland Photo Shoot Video, Conor McGregor on Interest from WWE & Others

  • WWE SmackDown Rating Up, Top WWE Star on Vacation, FIFA Tournament Continues

  • WWE RAW Rating Up, Post-Surgery Note on Zack Ryder, Daria and Mandy Rose Video

  • WWE Stars Recite "Night Before Christmas", No Total Divas Next Week, 2017 Breakout Stars

  • Update on Chris Hero Possibly Returning to WWE Soon, Hero Has PWG Farewell?

  • Triple H Hypes WWE NXT Takeover Main Event, Brie Bella at 21 Weeks, Luke Gallows

  • Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey Possibly Coming to WWE After UFC

  • Bobby Roode Talks WWE NXT Title Shot (Video), The Revival vs. DIY, Fans on This Week's Show




    		•