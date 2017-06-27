Posted in: WWE John Cena Career Milestone, Seth Rollins WWE 2K18 Trailer Behind-The-Scenes, Brock Lesnar
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 3:48:40 PM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video of Seth Rollins' WWE 2K18 cover reveal trailer:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which submission would they least want to get caught in - Samoa Joe's Coquina Clutch or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's Kimura Lock. As of this writing, 51% voted for Lesnar's hold. Joe and Lesnar will do battle with the title on the line at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.
- Today marks 15 years since John Cena made his WWE debut on SmackDown. WWE posted this video from the match against current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle: