LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena Appears for Nickelodeon, Cena's TMNT Character, Brie Bella, WWE Fastlane
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2018 - 11:04:55 AM
- Below is the latest episode of Brie Bella's new "Total Mommy" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion is in the most jeopardy of losing their title at WWE Fastlane on Sunday. As of this writing, 53% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles in the Six-Pack Challenge while 27% voted for WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode against Randy Orton, 14% voted for SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Usos against The New Day and 6% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair against Ruby Riott.

- John Cena was representing Nickelodeon at their Upfront presentation at Palace Theatre in New York City earlier today. Cena will be hosting the Kids' Choice Awards later this month but he's also executive producing a new "Keep It Spotless" game show for Nick and plays a villain in the new "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" animated series that premieres on Nick this fall.

On a related note, below is the first look at Cena's Baron Draxum character for the TMNT series. Draxum is a new villain, an "alchemist warrior mutant from the Hidden City." Cena's character will debut in the premiere episode and will remain a recurring character throughout the first season, which is confirmed for 26 episodes.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • WWE NXT Spoiler Updates: Dusty Classic Finals Changed, Superstar Undergoing Surgery, Takeover Card

  • Man Shot By Police at the WWE PC In 2015 Causes a Scene at Tonight's WWE NXT Tapings

  • WWE NXT North American Champion To Be Crowned with Big Takeover Match, EC3 Update

  • WWE NXT to Introduce New Singles Title During WrestleMania 34 Weekend

  • Possible Leaked Design for New WWE Cruiserweight Tag Titles, WWE NXT Dark Match, John Cena

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Fastlane?

  • Ronda Rousey on Moves She Used Against The Authority, SmackDown Social Score, WWE Stars Game

  • UFC Fighter Lands Meeting with WWE, Wants to Work UFC and WWE at the Same Time

  • Jinder Mahal on Rusev's Popularity, If He'd Be Interested In Returning to RAW

  • John Cena Appears for Nickelodeon, Cena's TMNT Character, Brie Bella, WWE Fastlane



    		•