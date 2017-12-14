LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
John Cena Answers Google Questions (Video), Mike Kanellis on His Sobriety, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 15, 2017 - 4:33:08 PM
- WIRED posted this video of John Cena answering several autocomplete questions from Google, including the most-searched questions about himself and more:



- WWE stock was up 1.23% today, closing at $32.41 per share. Today's high was $32.67 and the low was $31.96.

- Mike Kanellis is celebrating 5 months of sobriety this week. We've noted how he recently went public with how he overcame an addiction to prescription painkillers. Mike posted the following to thank wife Maria Kanellis:

5 months sober. Thanks for sticking by my side @mariakanellis

A post shared by Mike Kanellis (@therealmichaelbennett) on




    		•