Posted in: WWE John Cena Answers Google Questions (Video), Mike Kanellis on His Sobriety, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 15, 2017 - 4:33:08 PM
- WIRED posted this video of John Cena answering several autocomplete questions from Google, including the most-searched questions about himself and more:
- WWE stock was up 1.23% today, closing at $32.41 per share. Today's high was $32.67 and the low was $31.96.
- Mike Kanellis is celebrating 5 months of sobriety this week. We've noted how he recently went public with how he overcame an addiction to prescription painkillers. Mike posted the following to thank wife Maria Kanellis:
5 months sober. Thanks for sticking by my side @mariakanellis