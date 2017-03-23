LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena Announces "Grit" Return Date, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Register, Enzo Amore, Nikki Bella
By Marc Middleton
Mar 23, 2017 - 1:12:26 AM
- Babies "R" Us posted this video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella registering at one of their stores in Phoenix, Arizona. Bryan and Brie are expecting their first child together this spring, a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.



- Below is the latest video blog from Joe DeFranco, who personally trains Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The video features RAW Superstar Enzo Amore, who has worked with DeFranco for several years. Enzo shows off his DeFranco's Gym tattoo and talks about his history with Joe, among other topics.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who did the better Nikki Bella impersonation on this week's SmackDown - Maryse in the "lost" episodes of Total Bellas or Tyler Breeze as Breezy Bella during Fandango's loss to John Cena. As of this writing, 56% went with Maryse.

- John Cena has announced that season two of Fox's "American Grit" reality competition will premiere on Sunday, June 11th. Cena will be back to host the show. He tweeted:




