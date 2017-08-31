LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena - Shaq Carpool Karaoke Preview, Chad Gable on Shelton Benjamin, WWE 2K18
By Marc Middleton
Aug 31, 2017 - 12:15:21 AM
- The Carpool Karaoke episode with John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal will premiere on Apple Music next Tuesday, September 5th. Below is a preview:



- As noted, IGN revealed another 41 playable Superstars for the WWE 2K18 video game on Wednesday. A total of 125 playable Superstars have been announced as of this week and IGN has confirmed that the final roster reveal will take place next week.

- Chad Gable tweeted the following today on his new tag team with Shelton Benjamin. The two debuted together on this week's WWE SmackDown and picked up a win over The Ascension.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Paige and Alberto El Patron Rent Rooms for Harvey Victims, Fans on Cena - Reigns, The Rock

  • Former WWE Star at the PC (Photo), Lana and Tamina on Their Ravishing Journey, WWE Pyro

  • Shelton Benjamin on His WWE Return, Alternate Footage from RAW Main Event, Scott Stanford

  • News, Photos and Videos from Day 1 of the WWE NXT Combine

  • Injury Update on Xavier Woods, New WWE 2K18 Entrance Videos, WWE Stock

  • Adam Cole's Crew Attacks Again (Videos), Donovan Dijak - WWE, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay

  • Drew McIntyre Puts Locker Room on Notice (Video), Next Week's WWE NXT, Roderick Strong

  • John Cena - Shaq Carpool Karaoke Preview, Chad Gable on Shelton Benjamin, WWE 2K18

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Shinsuke Nakamura on Next Week's Big Match, The Bella Twins

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Down from Last Week's Post-SummerSlam Episode




    		•