Posted in: WWE John Cena - Rusev SmackDown Video, Neville on America, More Lilian Garcia Video
By Marc Middleton
Jul 5, 2017 - 12:11:50 AM
- As noted, Rusev vs. John Cena in a Flag Match is now official for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view after a debuting Rusev interrupted Cena's return promo on last night's SmackDown. Video from the segment can be seen below:
- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville tweeted the following Independence Day diss to America:
- We noted earlier that Lilian Garcia made a special appearance before last night's SmackDown in Phoenix to sing the National Anthem before the show hit the air. WWE posted this better video of the performance: