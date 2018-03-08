





John Cena - Blockers, Ric Flair Talks Love from Rappers, WWE Supports "R Word" Campaign

Mar 8, 2018



"I mean it's so rewarding. It's hard to explain all that stuff I did in the '80s. All that money I spent on jewelry when nobody was wearing it. [Laughs] It's all coming back around full circle. I used to sometimes want to kill myself later in life for all the money I spent renting jet airplanes, limousines, and all of that. But, now it's coming back full circle. I don't regret any of it. So to have the respect of guys like Snoop Dogg, who I've been friends with forever, and Offset, whose career and future is unlimited, I'm thrilled by it."



- WWE is supporting the "Spread The Word To End The Word" campaign once again year. WWE Community announced the following:



Spread the Word to End the Word



Spread the Word to End the Word highlights the harmful effects the R-word has on the millions of people with intellectual and development disabilities (IDD), their families and friends. Use of the R-word, “retard” or “retarded,” is hurtful and painful and, regardless of whether intended, is a form of bullying. Eliminating the use of this word is a step toward respect. Visit www.r-word.org/wwe to make your pledge today.



The Spread the Word to End the Word grassroots campaign was created in February 2009 by youth who participated in the Special Olympics Global Youth Activation Summit, held in conjunction with the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Idaho. Led by Soeren Palumbo and Timbo Shriver (son of Special Olympics Chairman Timothy Shriver), the campaign evolved out of a united passion to promote the positive contributions people with IDD make in communities around the world. It was combined with a simple call to action to take the pledge and inspired thousands of K-12 schools and universities across the country to hold rallies enlisting young people to take the pledge. To date, nearly 500,000 people have taken the pledge online to end the use of the R-word and millions more have signed banners and petitions throughout the world.



For more information, visit us at: r-word.org/wwe.



- John Cena returned to NBC's "Today" show earlier this week for another co-host appearance. Below is video of Cena giving a sneak peek at his "Blockers" movie that comes out on April 6th:



