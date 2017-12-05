LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles Promo, Actor Attends RAW (Photos), Fans on Matt Hardy - Bray Wyatt
By Marc Middleton
Dec 5, 2017 - 11:04:30 AM
- Below is a new promo for Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view from Boston:




- WWE has a new poll asking fans which fate is worse - being "burned" by Bray Wyatt or being "deleted" by Matt Hardy. As of this writing, 85% voted for "Woken" Matt.

- Actor Mario Lopez was in attendance for last night's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He made the following tweets from the show:
















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE RAW Social Media Score, More Photos from WWE - Troops In San Diego, Sting - Walk The Prank

  • The Usos Want Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (Video), Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss News, The Rock

  • Photos: Ship Setting Returns for WWE's Tribute to The Troops, More from San Diego

  • WWE 205 Live News for Tonight, The Rock Named "Man of Style", The Usos & Jinder Mahal

  • Official WWE Week Announcement, New TV Show and Movie Added to the Line-Up

  • Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles Promo, Actor Attends RAW (Photos), Fans on Matt Hardy - Bray Wyatt

  • Roman Reigns on The Shield's DNA (Video), Update on TJP's WWE Status, SmackDown

  • WWE NXT Superstars Injured, Sin Cara - Mexico City Video, Comments from Absolution

  • Matt Hardy on The Woken Era, Charlotte Flair - Psych Video, WWE Legend Turns 66

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Several Matches, Shane McMahon, More



    		•