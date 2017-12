Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a new promo for Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view from Boston:- WWE has a new poll asking fans which fate is worse - being "burned" by Bray Wyatt or being "deleted" by Matt Hardy. As of this writing, 85% voted for "Woken" Matt.- Actor Mario Lopez was in attendance for last night's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He made the following tweets from the show: