LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Jinder Mahal's Birthday, Brooke Hogan & Ariel Toombs on Ronda Rousey, Titus O'Neil
By Marc Middleton
Jul 19, 2017 - 11:56:35 AM
- Brooke Hogan and Ariel Toombs (Roddy Piper's daughter) want to team with Ronda Rousey in WWE. TMZ Sports posted this video of Brooke and Ariel talking about possibly teaming with Rousey after the former UFC Champion sat ringside for The Mae Young Classic last week to support friend Shayna Baszler. Brooke also awkwardly comments on her dad Hulk Hogan being the only one to take on Ronda because he's that strong and she's that strong.



- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal turns 31 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson turns 58, ECW Original Tony Mamaluke turns 39 and WWE NXT Superstar HoHo Lun turns 30.

- Titus O'Neil and the Embracing Legacy organization are hosting 100 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa today at Busch Gardens amusement park. Titus tweeted the following on the big day:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Shane McMahon's Helicopter Makes Emergency Water Landing Today, Shane Discusses Incident (Video)

  • Rumor on Brock Lesnar Possibly Returning to UFC This Year

  • Jinder Mahal's Birthday, Brooke Hogan & Ariel Toombs on Ronda Rousey, Titus O'Neil

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Mike & Maria Kanellis on His Debut Win (Video), James Ellsworth

  • Another Iranian Wrestler Mentioned on WWE 205 Live, Mickie James Films Music Video, The Usos

  • Match for Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Possible Battleground Match, Aiden English Sings

  • GFW and RAW Stars Meet Up (Photos), Peter Rosenberg Quizzes WWE Stars, RAW Security

  • John Cena and Randy Orton Team Up After WWE 205 Live (Video)

  • Chad Gable Talks Jason Jordan and His Future (Video), Mike Kanellis Wins WWE Debut Match

  • The Hype Bros Win Dark Match, Updates on Punjabi Prison (Videos), John Cena




    		•