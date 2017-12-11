LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Jinder Mahal on Losing to Triple H, New WWE Ride Along Tonight, Titus Worldwide
By Marc Middleton
Dec 11, 2017 - 10:02:24 AM
- WWE posted this video of Titus Worldwide's Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil thanking the fans in Abu Dhabi for their support at the two live events there this past week. Crews and Titus defeated Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson the first night and then Gallows & Anderson the second night.



- A new episode of WWE Ride Along with Lana & Rusev and Breezango will air on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

"While power couple Lana and Rusev test each other's patience and devotion, the Fashion Police patrols the highway in search of crime!"

- Saturday's WWE live event in New Delhi, India saw Triple H defeat Jinder Mahal in the main event. Triple H cut a promo after the match and praised The Modern Day Maharaja. Jinder also cut a promo and thanked Triple H, then promised to be WWE Champion the next time WWE returns to India. Below are photos from the match along with comments from Jinder:







