Posted in: WWE
Jinder Mahal on Ending Rusev Day, More for Tonight's WWE RAW, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 6:30:55 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's huge WWE RAW in this new video:



- WWE stock was down 1.31% today, closing at $37.03 per share. Today's high was $37.88 and the low was $36.28. The stock is currently up 0.05% in after-hours trading due to the announcement on WWE Network subscribers reaching a record 2.1 million.

- New WWE United States Champion Jinder Mahal may be continuing his feud with Rusev following the big title win over Rusev, Bobby Roode and former champion Randy Orton last night at WrestleMania 34. Jinder tweeted the following shot at Rusev Day today:




