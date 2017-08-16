LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Jinder Mahal on Baron Corbin (Video), Tonight's Go-Home WWE NXT Episode, Breezango
By Marc Middleton
Aug 16, 2017 - 1:36:13 PM
- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Baron Corbin unsuccessfully cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Below is post-show video of Jinder and The Singh Brothers reacting to what happened. Jinder says he will go on to SummerSlam to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, the same way he almost beat John Cena on SmackDown.



- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature the final hype for Saturday's "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event, including Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong, a face-off between Ember Moon & NXT Women's Champion Asuka and more.

- Last night's WWE SmackDown also saw the finale of The Fashion Peaks with Breezango, which indicated dark days to come for the tag team division. You can see video from the segment below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Match Confirmed for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

  • WWE Announces Australian TV Deal, Seth Rollins - Dean Ambrose Video, Cedric Alexander

  • Jinder Mahal on Baron Corbin (Video), Tonight's Go-Home WWE NXT Episode, Breezango

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, WWE Cruiserweight Injured?, The Usos on The New Day

  • Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Sasha Banks Trains with Former TNA Star, Natalya on Naomi (Video)

  • Lana - Tamina Update, SmackDown Dark Match, The New Day - SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre

  • Post-SummerSlam Notes, WWE Stars Host Rally (Photos), Akira Tozawa's Title Plates

  • Seth Rollins Talks Mayweather vs. McGregor (Video), WWE Stars Visit Yankee Stadium

  • IGN Announces First 47 Playable Superstars for WWE 2K18 (Video)

  • Baron Corbin Cashes In His Money In the Bank Briefcase on SmackDown (Photos, Videos)




    		•