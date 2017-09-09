





Jinder Mahal and UFC, Bobby Roode finishing NXT, and Ric Flair Update

Sep 9, 2017



By Tito Jackson Sep 9, 2017 - 9:11:26 PM Jinder Mahal was actually going to help escort debuting UFC fighter Arjan Bhullar to the Octogon. However, Jinder is in the Florida area and is unable to attend due to Hurricane Irma. If you'll recall in the past, the WWE had some issue with WWE talents attending or walking UFC fighters to the Octogon. Times have changed...



- As reported before, Bobby Roode is officially finishing up his NXT work by performing on the NXT houseshows this weekend in Canada. He'll be full time on the WWE roster after that.



- On Ric Flair's Official Twitter account yesterday (@RicFlairNatrBoy), he posted photos with his daughter Charlotte Flair and other family members. He appears to still be recovering in the hospital and earlier in the week, he announced that he was parting ways with the talent agency that represented him and will be seeking another for future opportunities.



