|
|
|
|
- Current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was actually going to help escort debuting UFC fighter Arjan Bhullar to the Octogon. However, Jinder is in the Florida area and is unable to attend due to Hurricane Irma. If you'll recall in the past, the WWE had some issue with WWE talents attending or walking UFC fighters to the Octogon. Times have changed...
|
Posted in:
WWE
Jinder Mahal and UFC, Bobby Roode finishing NXT, and Ric Flair Update
By Tito Jackson
Sep 9, 2017 - 9:11:26 PM
- As reported before, Bobby Roode is officially finishing up his NXT work by performing on the NXT houseshows this weekend in Canada. He'll be full time on the WWE roster after that.
- On Ric Flair's Official Twitter account yesterday (@RicFlairNatrBoy), he posted photos with his daughter Charlotte Flair and other family members. He appears to still be recovering in the hospital and earlier in the week, he announced that he was parting ways with the talent agency that represented him and will be seeking another for future opportunities.
CREDIT: F4WOnline.com
--------------------
@TitoWrestling
|
|
Jinder Mahal and UFC, Bobby Roode finishing NXT, and Ric Flair Update
Identity of Miss Elizabeth on SmackDown, John Cena vs. Jason Jordan Video, Mustafa Ali
R-Truth Back In the Studio (Video), More WWE NXT Combine Video, WWE Stock Down
Twitter Exchange with John Cena and Roman Reigns, Upcoming Flashback Fridays, Total Bellas
Tyler Breeze on Breezango Missing SmackDown & Still Wrestling, Cathy Kelley on Vince McMahon
WWE Viewership for RAW (9/4) and Smackdown (9/5) Segments on YouTube
Tye Dillinger Works WWE NXT (Video), Lars Sullivan's Theme Song Released, Bobby Roode
WWE Flashback Friday Schedule for Today, John Cena In Total Bellas Bonus Clips
Trailer and Synopsis for New WWE Book, WWE International TV Deal, Stephanie McMahon
Total Bellas Social Media Score, Dolph Ziggler on Phoning It In, Otis Dozovic Combine Video