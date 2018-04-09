LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Jinder Mahal Talks WWE US Title, Braun Strowman - Nicholas Video, Bianca Belair
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 5:30:47 PM
- Below is backstage video of new WWE United States Champion Jinder Mahal talking to Kayla Braxton after his win over Rusev, Bobby Roode and former champion Randy Orton at WrestleMania 34. Jinder interrupts Braxton and gets Sunil Singh to do the introduction for him. Jinder says 70,000 plus watched the continuation of The Maharaja Era. Mahal goes on and says he has done it again, promising to remain the United States Champion for as long as he desires.



- WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair turns 29 years old today. Belair made her main roster debut at WrestleMania 34 in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal but was eliminated by Sonya Deville.

- WWE posted this video of new RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and the youngster Nicholas backstage at WrestleMania 34 following their win over The Bar. Braun leads his new partner to their first WWE photo shoot together. As noted, Nicholas is the son of WWE referee John Cone.



