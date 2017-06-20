Jinder Mahal Talks Randy Orton (Video), Lana on Her MITB Loss, WWE NXT Road Trip, Cesaro

I'm not the best, I have much to learn, but I'll continue to push myself to prove my doubters wrong.Regardless I'm still the MOST #Ravishing — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 19, 2017

Regardless @CarmellaWWE is a HUGE cheater with @realellsworth! #MITB match & now my match ! @NaomiWWE this was NOT a FAIR match ! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 19, 2017

- Below is video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal talking to Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T after his win over Randy Orton at Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Jinder says Orton is a 14-time champion but he made a rookie mistake when he turned his back on him. Mahal says that's why Orton lost.He says Orton became WWE Champion for the first time when Jinder was in high school, and Orton is now past his prime. Jinder says he's not even entering his prime and that's a scary thought as he's only getting better every week. Jinder says he's getting better every week and he intends on being a longtime champion. Jinder says he's going to beat Orton's record, John Cena's record and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's record. The Modern Day Maharaja says he is the hardest-working man in WWE and when someone out-works him, he will give them the title but until then he will reign.- RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro's Clash Royale gameplay continues in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel:- As seen below, Triple H has announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Los Angeles on August 9th, Bakersfield on August 10th, San Jose on August 11th and Sacramento on August 12th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via NXTTickets.com. Triple H wrote the following:- Lana tweeted the following on her loss to SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at the MITB pay-per-view: