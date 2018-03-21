LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Jinder Mahal Reveals Video Package, Tonight's WWE NXT, Mojo Rawley - Andre Battle Royal
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2018 - 8:08:36 AM
- As noted, Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Roode vs. WWE United States Champion Randy Orton is now official for WrestleMania 34. Roode and Orton will team up on next week's SmackDown to face Jinder and Sunil Singh on next week's show. Below is post-SmackDown video of Jinder revealing a video package showing why he will be victorious in the Triple Threat at WrestleMania.



- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Tommaso Ciampa appears
* NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas appears
* Roderick Strong picks his Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic partner to face Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon vs. Aliyah
* Adam Cole vs. Kassius Ohno

- As noted, several names are now official for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 - Mojo Rawley, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin and Tye Dillinger. Mojo tweeted the following on winning the match after winning last year:




