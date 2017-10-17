LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Jinder Mahal Issues WWE Survivor Series Challenge to Brock Lesnar (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 17, 2017 - 9:17:00 PM
WWE Champion Jinder Mahal issued a challenge to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on tonight's SmackDown episode, for a potential match at the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Houston.

No word yet on if The Beast vs. The Modern Day Maharaja will happen but Jinder apparently began a feud with AJ Styles right after the challenge to Lesnar was issued. We will keep you updated on the challenge.

Below are photos and video from the segment:













