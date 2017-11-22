LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Jinder Mahal Has Words for Triple H, WarGames Alternate Footage, SmackDown Social Score
By Marc Middleton
Nov 22, 2017 - 11:59:42 AM
- Below is alternate footage from the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" main event from this past Saturday night in Houston as the three teams prepared for the big main event. As noted, the match saw The Undisputed Era defeat Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain plus NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY.



- Last night's WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice and Dancing With The Stars. SmackDown had a total of 370,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 236,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 135,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week, which had a total of 456,000 interactions - 163,000 on Twitter and 293,000 interactions on Facebook.

- As noted, Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal will take place at the December 9th WWE live event in New Delhi, India. Below is new video of The Modern Day Maharaja sending a message to The Game. Jinder says we've seen a lot of Triple H as of late and he's still an unstoppable force but it won't be like that in his home of India. Mahal says Triple H will bow down to him.




