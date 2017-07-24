LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Jinder Mahal - The Great Khali Video, The Rock on Considering UFC In the Past, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Jul 24, 2017 - 11:40:19 AM
- Below is video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal with The Great Khali after his Punjabi Prison win over Randy Orton at WWE Battleground last night. Jinder says this was his turf and his rules, and he came with a plan to walk out of Punjabi Prison with the title. Khali gives Jinder some props before The Modern Day Maharaja raises the title to end the segment.



- WWE NXT Superstar Angelo Dawkins turns 27 years old today while former WWE Diva Torrie Wilson turns 42.

- The Rock tweeted the following on being interested in UFC years ago when replying to a tweet that asked if fans could imagine seeing The Great One in the Octagon:




