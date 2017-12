One opportunity is all I need ... Enjoy your last week with what is mine. #wweclash — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) December 11, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is the latest video blog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie featuring Christmas shopping for a good cause and more:- Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth turns 33 years old today while Rey Mysterio turns 43.- WWE Champion AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal had the following Twitter exchange in response to their in-ring face off announced for this week's SmackDown:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here