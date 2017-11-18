Jimmy Jacobs On What Angle John Cena Did Not Think Would Do Well, Lana Brings Up Nia Jax's "Leave Of Absence" From The WWE







During a particular portion of the interview, Jacobs expressed that John Cena was not too keen on The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler, career vs. title angle at the 2016 "No Mercy" PPV. Jacobs stated that Cena was skeptical of the angle at first hearing, but once the match was said and done, Jacobs received his props from the former 16-time WWE World Champion.



Check it out:



Jacobs: "John Cena was always really great to me. John saw that I had the passion, so he'd always check in on me. He asked me what I was doing that day in Cleveland, so I told him. He gave me a: 'Well, we'll see how that goes', he was really skeptical. Basically saying: 'I don't think that's going to work' and I'm not knocking John Cena, John was the man, I fu****g love John Cena. But with the way I had it laid out, we weren't leaving on boos directed at the Miz or Dolph ending by saying: 'I'm going to kick your ass.' We were leaving on the gravity of Dolph putting his career on the line. John said to me, 'We're in a yay-boo business. You've got to leave them with either cheering Dolph Ziggler or booing The Miz.' So I said: 'Well, we're up in four minutes, so we'll see.' John watched from Gorilla. Afterwards, he said: 'I was skeptical of that, but that was a home-run, I really felt that.' I was really proud of that."













While the women of RAW & SmackDown Live were going at it on Twitter ahead of tomorrow's Survivor Series 5-on-5 match, Lana joked with Nia Jax about her "leave of absence" from the WWE. As you all remember, there were swinging reports going around that Nia Jax either walked out of the WWE, or, she took time off to get healthy. Following a comment from Nia Jax to Lana, Lana fired back by mentioning Jax's absence.



Talking about weak .... Just don’t go AWOL again #SurvivorSeries #Teambleue https://t.co/yHxbJDd6KB — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 18, 2017











