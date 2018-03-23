





Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler to Call WWE Event In Saudi Arabia?, More on the Big Event

Mar 23, 2018



By Marc Middleton Mar 23, 2018



As noted, this event will air on the WWE Network. Lawler revealed that it will also air live on TV in Saudi Arabia. Tickets will go on sale for the event on Saturday, March 31st and WWE is set to confirm full broadcast details soon.



We've noted how the event in Saudi Arabia will feature a 50-Superstar Royal Rumble match. Superstars announced for the event include Triple H, Roman Reigns, John Cena, WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE United States Champion Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bray Wyatt. WWE noted to us that Superstars advertised are not necessarily confirmed to participate in the 50-man Rumble. It's also been reported that Chris Jericho was contacted about working the show and that The Undertaker will be appearing "in some fashion." PWInsider notes that WWE officials are said to be making "every move possible" to ensure that the first event under the new 10-year partnership with the Saudis is "massive, impactful" as the company is looking at a large payday for producing these events.



WWE announced this week that there will be 7 title matches on the show with the following titles up for grabs - the WWE Title, the WWE Universal Title, the WWE Intercontinental Title, the WWE United States Title, the WWE Cruiserweight Title, the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. It looks like there will be no female Superstars on the card as WWE did not list the RAW Women's Title or the SmackDown Women's Title as being on the line.



Lawler also teased that he will be a participant in the Rumble match that takes place that night. It will be interesting to see if any other Legends are used in the match as PWI notes that WWE is looking at bringing as many Superstars over as possible.



You can listen to Lawler and co-host Glenn Moore discuss the match and his possible ring return in the audio below:







