LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Jim Ross' Wife Jan Receives Her Last Rites Tonight
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 9:35:45 PM
As noted, Jan Ross, wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, was seriously injured after her Vespa was hit by a car in Norman, OK on Monday night as she was driving to the local gym. Jan was not wearing her helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures. We have details on the accident at this link and a blog post from JR at this link.

Our condolences go out to Ross and his family as he announced tonight that a priest delivered Last Rites to Jan at the Oklahoma University Medical Center. Ross wrote:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  • Jim Ross' Wife Jan Receives Her Last Rites Tonight

  • Photo of Vince and Stephanie McMahon at RAW, The Usos' Title Photo Shoot (Video), WWE Stock

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Up with AJ Styles and Shane McMahon Closing the Show

  • Beth Phoenix on Natalya Inducting Her Into the WWE HOF, SmackDown Top 10, SummerSlam

  • Jack Swagger Comments on His Future, SmackDown Social Score, Breezy Bella - Nikki Bella

  • Charlotte Attends Event with Other Stars (Photo), Summer Rae Training, The Miz and Maryse

  • Jim Ross Says His Wife Jan Is Now on Life Support, Comments on Her Accident

  • The Hardys Returning to WWE Soon?, Bayley's Snickers Ad, Update on WWE Uncaged II

  • Triple H Talks WrestleMania (Video), Shane McMahon on TV Tonight, Post-205 Live News

  • WWE Star on Conan Tonight, Rusev and Lana In Snickers Ad, Shinsuke Nakamura - WWE NXT




    		•