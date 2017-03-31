LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Jim Ross Reportedly Signs New WWE Deal, Returning at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 6:57:30 PM
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will return to WWE TV at WrestleMania 33 to call the match between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, according to PWInsider.

Ross reportedly signed a new deal with the company that will see him used for material on the WWE Network and occasional appearances on WWE TV to call matches. No word yet on how often Ross will appear on TV.

The new deal was offered and signed before Ross' wife Jan passed away earlier this month, perhaps as long as 5 weeks ago.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Jim Ross Reportedly Signs New WWE Deal, Returning at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY 3/31/17

  • Bayley on Why Fans Connect with Her, Kurt Angle Talks WWE Return, Goldust - WrestleMania

  • More Results from WrestleMania Axxess, Stars Who Missed 'Mania Events, The New Day

  • Natalya Talks Beth Phoenix and Her Impact, WWE Stars Host Reading Event, The Miz and Maryse

  • Seth Rollins Congratulates WWE Hall of Famer (Video), Bayley Clip, WWE Stock Down

  • John Cena on Dealing with Bullying, How He Sees His Legacy, Expanding the WWE Brand

  • Ricky Morton Talks WWE Hall of Fame, Jim Cornette, Current Tag Team Wrestling Scene

  • Charlotte Talks Ric Flair Statue (Video), WWE Hosts Make-A-Wish Event, WWE - Snapchat

  • SmackDown Women's Title Match Moved to the WrestleMania 33 Main Card?




    		•