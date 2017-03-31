Jim Ross Receives Standing Ovation from Fans, Tian Bing WWE PC Video, WWE Stars Host Rally

Speaking to the club members @BGCCF Universal Orlando about bullying as part of #Wrestlemania week in the community #BeAStar pic.twitter.com/mwgE6fA8WA — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 30, 2017

- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Tian Bing will participate in the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. Below is video of Head Coach Matt Bloom making the announcement at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando yesterday:- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross made his first public appearance since wife Jan passed away earlier this month and received a standing ovation at the WrestleCon opening party in Orlando on Thursday, according to PWInsider. JR said the crowd was going to make him cry but he was proud to be in Orlando after facing some challenges in the last week. Ross received another standing ovation as his voice cracked. He then thanked supporters before getting into the event. Ross later said he's standing tall and steadfast per his wife's wishes and thanked everyone again.- Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Sin Cara, Darren Young, Natalya, Greg Hamilton and Dana Warrior hosted an anti-bullying rally at the Universal Orlando Foundation branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida on Thursday. Below are photos from the event:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here