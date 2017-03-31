LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Jim Ross Receives Standing Ovation from Fans, Tian Bing WWE PC Video, WWE Stars Host Rally
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 11:56:05 AM
- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Tian Bing will participate in the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. Below is video of Head Coach Matt Bloom making the announcement at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando yesterday:



- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross made his first public appearance since wife Jan passed away earlier this month and received a standing ovation at the WrestleCon opening party in Orlando on Thursday, according to PWInsider. JR said the crowd was going to make him cry but he was proud to be in Orlando after facing some challenges in the last week. Ross received another standing ovation as his voice cracked. He then thanked supporters before getting into the event. Ross later said he's standing tall and steadfast per his wife's wishes and thanked everyone again.

- Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Sin Cara, Darren Young, Natalya, Greg Hamilton and Dana Warrior hosted an anti-bullying rally at the Universal Orlando Foundation branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida on Thursday. Below are photos from the event:


















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY 3/31/17

  • Bayley on Why Fans Connect with Her, Kurt Angle Talks WWE Return, Goldust - WrestleMania

  • More Results from WrestleMania Axxess, Stars Who Missed 'Mania Events, The New Day

  • Natalya Talks Beth Phoenix and Her Impact, WWE Stars Host Reading Event, The Miz and Maryse

  • Seth Rollins Congratulates WWE Hall of Famer (Video), Bayley Clip, WWE Stock Down

  • John Cena on Dealing with Bullying, How He Sees His Legacy, Expanding the WWE Brand

  • Ricky Morton Talks WWE Hall of Fame, Jim Cornette, Current Tag Team Wrestling Scene

  • Charlotte Talks Ric Flair Statue (Video), WWE Hosts Make-A-Wish Event, WWE - Snapchat

  • SmackDown Women's Title Match Moved to the WrestleMania 33 Main Card?

  • Eric Bischoff Video from Axxess, Triple H and Stephanie on Ric Flair, Alexa Bliss




    		•