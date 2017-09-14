LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Jim Ross Online Book Signing Today, Dolph Ziggler "WWE Then & Now" Episode, The Hype Bros
By Marc Middleton
Sep 14, 2017 - 10:30:08 AM
- Below is the latest episode of "WWE Then & Now" with Dolph Ziggler looking back at his days in The Spirit Squad and how he's changed since then:



- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be doing an online book signing for his "Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling" autobiography later today at 3pm EST. Ross will also answer questions from fans who bought the book as he signs. The book features a foreword by Vince McMahon and an afterword by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. The book will be released on October 3rd but you can pre-order it via Amazon at this link. Details on today's live signing can be found at this link.

- The Hype Bros continue to play up their tension on social media after the loss to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on this week's WWE SmackDown. Below are more comments from Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley as they face a potential split:







  Jim Ross Online Book Signing Today, Dolph Ziggler "WWE Then & Now" Episode, The Hype Bros

