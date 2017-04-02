LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Jim Ross Confirms WWE Talks, WrestleMania Superstore Video, Seth Rollins - Izzy
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2017 - 1:10:56 PM
- TJ Perkins tours the WrestleMania 33 Superstore in this new video from Orlando:



- Below is a new Seth Rollins WrestleMania 33 Diary entry with The Architect at Axxess meeting Izzy, who is known as the biggest fan of RAW Women's Champion Bayley.



- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross acknowledged recent WWE talks at his "Ringside" one-man show in Orlando yesterday afternoon. Ross would not confirm any of the reports going around but said the talks with WWE began before his wife Jan passed away last month. Ross said Jan wanted to attend the WWE Hall of Fame and see him walk out at WrestleMania once again this weekend. JR did not confirm that he was returning on Sunday.

As we've noted, Ross reportedly signed a new WWE deal that will see him call one of the top matches on Sunday. There's talk that the new deal will see Ross film WWE Network projects and appear on TV for occasional commentary work but that hasn't been confirmed.

