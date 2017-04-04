LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Jim Neidhart on Not Being In the WWE Hall of Fame, The Hardys Talk Return Reactions (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2017 - 1:56:30 PM
- In the video below, David Penzer of Hannibal TV catches up with Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart at WrestleCon in Orlando this past week. Penzer mentions Neidhart having a Hall of Fame career and that's when his tune changes. Anvil said, "Excuse me, Hall of Fame? I'm not in the Hall of Fame. I am not good enough to be in the Hall of Fame. ... You would think with everybody around me in the Hall of Fame, you would think I would be in the Hall of Fame. I was the one that started this pink thing in the first place."

In regards to his daughter Natalya working WrestleMania 33 this year, Jim said he feels good about it and commented on her being a good wrestler. Penzer said he hopes Anvil makes it into the Hall of Fame one day but he replied, "I'm not going to keep the light on at night waiting for that thing. I don't think that'll ever come. In fact, I don't think I want to be in the Hall of Fame."



- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys appeared on last night's "RAW Talk" show in Orlando. They mentioned their "Expedition of Gold" coming to an end with the big win at WrestleMania 33. Below is video from "RAW Talk" with Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler talking to the champs.

Matt Hardy said it was "absolutely intoxicating" to win the titles at WrestleMania. Jeff Hardy said he was very nervous before he went through the curtain but as soon as he went out, it was back to normal and felt so natural. Renee mentions how everyone went crazy backstage when their music hit. Matt said the reaction was amazing and mentioned that they were being kept hidden in the back.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Episode After WrestleMania 33?

  • Mick Foley Reveals When He Will Have Surgery, Talks Kurt Angle as WWE RAW GM

  • No WWE Universal Title Match at Payback?, News on Brock Lesnar's Schedule, More

  • Kurt Angle on His New WWE RAW GM Role, RAW Social Rating, The Rock - Scorpion King

  • Roman Reigns Comments on Reactions He Received at the Post-WrestleMania 33 RAW

  • Seth Rollins Says Everything Is Changing, New "Our Home" Episode, WWE Community - WrestleMania

  • Nikki Bella's Engagement Ring (Video), Emma on Her WWE RAW Return, Fans on RAW Appearances

  • Jim Neidhart on Not Being In the WWE Hall of Fame, The Hardys Talk Return Reactions (Videos)

  • Backstage News on Bill Goldberg's Status After Last Night's WWE RAW

  • Finn Balor Slow Motion Video, Edge on The Revival's Debut, Sasha Banks and Bayley




    		•