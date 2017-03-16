LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Jim Cornette at the WWE Hall of Fame?, Possible Change for WrestleMania 33 Title Match
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2017 - 4:32:23 PM
- While Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Bayley has been announced for WrestleMania 33, there still may be a change to the match. We've noted how the plan was for there to be a Fatal 4 Way with Nia Jax, Charlotte, Sasha and Bayley. There has been recent talk about Nia or Dana Brooke being added to the match to make it a Fatal 4 Way but there has been a lot of back & forth on if it should be a Triple Threat or a Fatal 4 Way.

- There has been a lot of talk about Jim Cornette inducting The Rock 'n' Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Cornette appearing at a WWE event would obviously come as a surprise to many but he likely would not turn down the chance to help honor Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton. The Wrestling Observer reached out to WWE and Cornette but neither would confirm or deny the story.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

