Posted in: WWE
Jim Cornette Films WWE Network Show, WrestleMania Golf Tournament Photos, Bayley - Razor
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 8:24:44 AM
- Below is another video of RAW Women's Champion Bayley in Orlando for WrestleMania 33 Week. She shows off her Razor Ramon jacket to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall before making an appearance at the Orlando Eye.



- We've noted how WWE Network filming was scheduled for Orlando this week. WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes noted on Twitter that he filmed a "Table For Three" with Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette. Hayes wrote:




- The WrestleMania 33 Pro-Am Golf Tournament took place on Friday at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club at Grande Lakes. Scott Hall, Dana Brooke, Tyler Breeze, Mark Henry, Curtis Axel and others participated. Below are a few photos and videos from the event:















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

