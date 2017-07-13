LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Jerry Lawler vs. Cody Rhodes Backstage Video, Latest Episode of BellaBody
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 8:21:31 AM
- Below is the latest episode of BellaBody with Nikki Bella and fitness guru Brittni Acker-Soo:



- As noted, the first match between ROH Champion & NEW Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will take place on August 25th in Pittsfield, MA for the Northeast Wrestling promotion. NEW posted this backstage promo with Cody and The King to promote the match:




    		•