By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 3:08:54 PM
- As noted, WWE officially announced their latest Superstars For Hope campaign to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs for America this week. The campaign prizes include WrestleMania 34 tickets and more. Below is a new promo for the campaign:
- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler noted on his latest "Dinner with The King" podcast that WWE may limit the amount of Hall of Fame inductees each year in the future because the speeches have gotten longer and longer. Lawler gave insight on being backstage with Vince McMahon during the Hall of Fame and his willingness to let presenters & inductees talk longer than expected. You can listen to the latest episode at this link or below:
- WWE issued the following with Topps today:
WWE AND TOPPS UNVEIL RELAUNCH OF "WWE SLAM17” DIGITAL TRADING CARD APP
App Update Brings Innovative Features Including New Video Cards Showcasing WWE’s Hottest Superstars and Legends
NEW YORK, March 29, 2017 – Just in time for WrestleMania, WWE’s most anticipated annual event, WWE in collaboration with longstanding licensee, The Topps Company, Inc., today announced the new season launch of its highly successful WWE SLAMSM digital trading card app franchise.
Available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play Store, WWE SLAM17 SM allows fans to take the action packed experience of the WWE to the next level. WWE SLAM17 features 5,000 high-definition digital trading cards to trade and collect featuring today’s top WWE Superstars, with multiple cards and packs released daily. WWE SLAM17 also features fan-favorite WWE Legends from as early as the 1980’s through present day. New to WWE SLAM17 are interactive video cards, which bring celebrated signature moves and famous finishers to life for fans to relive.
“WWE SLAM17 truly captures the anticipation and excitement of collectible trading cards into a mobile experience,” said Casey Collins, Executive Vice President of Consumer Products at WWE. “Topps has done an amazing job of continuing to innovate with creative content and features including Topps NOW WWE sets, digital signatures and interactive video cards.”
“WWE has some of the most devoted and passionate fans so we’re excited to give these fans more of what they love with WWE SLAM17,” said Deniz Gezgin, Director of Mobile at the Topps Company. “WWE SLAM17 is also a great way to connect with other fans within the WWE community to share the experience of this pop culture phenomenon.”
Topps WWE SLAM17 features thousands of digital trading cards of some of the world’s favorite past and present WWE Superstars, including AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair and The Undertaker, that can be traded and collected instantly. Fans can communicate with fellow members of the WWE Universe in the Fan Feed and propose trades to others around the world. In addition, WWE SLAM17 fans are treated to free daily coin rewards.
Topps WWE SLAM17 is available for free in the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch and in the Google Play Store for Android devices. Join the best community of WWE Card collectors by following @ToppsSLAM and on Facebookfacebook.com/toppswweslam/