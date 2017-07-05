LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Jerry Lawler on His Donald Trump Re-Tweet, SmackDown Top 10, Seth Rollins on The Rock
By Marc Middleton
Jul 5, 2017 - 4:07:07 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Phoenix:



- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler recently re-tweeted President Donald Trump's CNN - WWE video that has been in the news and as you can imagine, The King received some heat from fans for the re-tweet. Lawler spoke about the re-tweet on the latest episode of his "Dinner with The King" podcast, which you can listen to at this link. Lawler said:

"Not as much negative reaction as I thought I was going to get. To me, it was pretty cool, no matter who the President is. It’s the President of the United States and they put out a tweet and you’re in it. I mean, c’mon! There’s not many people that can say that happened to them, so I just thought it was cool.

Everyone just needs to lighten up. That was a funny tweet. You gotta admit, whether you like Donald Trump or whatever, it was the President of the United States putting out a funny tweet. Lighten up. What is wrong with that?”

- Seth Rollins tweeted the following in response to a fan who wrote about wanting to see Rollins vs. The Rock:




