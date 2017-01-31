LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Jerry Lawler Talks New Restaurant (Video), New WWE Shop Promo, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 10:22:20 PM
- Below is a new WWE Shop promo featuring "I Am" by AWOLNATION:



- WWE stock was down 0.05% on Tuesday, closing at $19.58 per share. The high was $19.72 and the low was $19.48.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler opened a new Memphis BBQ restaurant this weekend. In the video below, Lawler talks to The Memphis Commercial Appeal and mentions about possibly franchising and going worldwide with the new concept. Lawler also tries some of the BBQ on camera.




