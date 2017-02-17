LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Jerry Lawler Hosting WWE DVD, Sting on Never Facing The Undertaker, Sasha on Charlotte
By Marc Middleton
Feb 17, 2017 - 4:38:36 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be hosting WWE's "Best of RAW and SmackDown 2016" DVD that hits stores this coming week. Below is a preview, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com:



- Sasha Banks took a shot at Charlotte Flair when a fan commented on Sasha hitting Charlotte with her crutch during Monday's RAW main event, which saw Charlotte lose the RAW Women's Title to Bayley. The fan wrote, "You hit Charlotte in the boobs with a crutch! That's not cool #Boss"

Sasha replied with the following:




- WWE Hall of Famer Sting made a tweet to promote the WWE Champions mobile game and commented on never getting to face The Undertaker. He posted the following and wrote, "In my entire career, the one opponent I wish I could have faced was The Undertaker! Now I can. #LetsSettleThis"




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Rating, Wrestlers Praise WWE NXT Star, Terron Beckham - WWE PC

  • WWE RAW Rating, Daniel Bryan Workout Clip, Naomi's Custom Title Plates Photo

  • Finn Balor In Upcoming WWE 24 Special (Video), WWE Stars Read to Kids, Ricardo Rodriguez

  • Triple H on Vince McMahon's Vision, Mainstream Piece on Vince - Donald Trump Similarities

  • Jerry Lawler Hosting WWE DVD, Sting on Never Facing The Undertaker, Sasha on Charlotte

  • WWE Star Endorses Ryback Products, Cathy Kelley on Bayley, WWE Stock Updates

  • Wrestlers React to George "The Animal" Steele Passing Away

  • WWE Issues Statement on George "The Animal" Steele Passing Away

  • Nicole Bass Not Dead, Doctors to Remove Her from Life Support Later Today

  • WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele Passes Away




    		•