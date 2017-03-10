Posted in: WWE Jerry Lawler - WrestleMania 33 News, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Reveal Baby Name, Finn Balor
By Marc Middleton
Mar 10, 2017 - 12:17:03 AM
- In the video below, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella reveal that their baby girl will be named Birdie Joe Danielson. Birdie Joe is due in April.
- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed on his new "Dinner with The King" podcast that he will be doing commentary for one WrestleMania 33 match next month. Lawler will also be appearing on the WrestleMania Kickoff pre-show.
- Finn Balor is scheduled to return to the ring at tonight WWE live event in Buffalo and Saturday's WWE live event in Toronto. Triple H will also be working those shows. A six-man match with Balor, Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho vs. Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens was scheduled at one point. Balor tweeted the following on his absence this week:
198 days since the injury 197 days since relinquishing the title 196 days since surgery But who's counting?