Posted in: WWE
Jerry Lawler - RAW 25th Anniversary Update, Rusev Wants To Be On RAW, Alexa Bliss Wedding Talk
By Marc Middleton
Jan 2, 2018 - 6:19:57 PM
- Below is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Nia Jax talking to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and her fiance, WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy, about their wedding possibly not happening.



- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler noted on Twitter that he's still hoping to be on the RAW 25th Anniversary episode later this month from New York City. The King noted during a recent podcast that he was "99.9% certain" that he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross would be reunited for the portion of the show that airs from the Manhattan Center that night but there's no word yet on if that is happening. Lawler did tell a fan that he will not be on next week's RAW from his hometown of Memphis.

- It sounds like SmackDown Superstar Rusev is looking to get back on RAW. He tweeted the following during last night's show, mentioning free agent John Cena:




  Jerry Lawler - RAW 25th Anniversary Update, Rusev Wants To Be On RAW, Alexa Bliss Wedding Talk

