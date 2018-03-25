Jeff Jarrett's WWE HOF Inductor, Kalisto and Sheamus Train (Video), The Rock's Skyscraper Movie

I need tequila 🥃 All weekend we shot some big new scenes for this summer’s SKYSCRAPER. This all sparked from me talking with our audience after our test screening we had a few months ago when we all watched the movie together. Whenever we test my films, I always want the fans to feel empower to help me make the movie better, because in the end, whether it’s a JUMANJI, a RAMPAGE or SKYSCRAPER, the most important thing is sending the people home happy. Amazing how a few great notes from fans, can spark such a bigger creative conversation that ultimately leads to me saying “Let’s do this” and weeks later we’re on set shooting these new pivotal scenes. No rest for the wicked. Great weekend of work. Now where’s my tequila? #SKYSCRAPER JULY 13th.

