Posted in: WWE
Jeff Jarrett Backstage at SmackDown (Videos), RAW Social Media Score, Asuka vs. Charlotte
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2018 - 7:10:25 PM


- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is backstage for tonight's SmackDown in his hometown of Nashville, TN. Above and below are the first WrestleMania 34 Diary videos with Jarrett reuniting with WWE Champion AJ Styles and others at SmackDown.



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.751 million total interactions this week - 393,000 on Facebook, 1.092 million on Instagram and 266,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.887 million interactions - 371,000 Facebook interactions, 1.312 Instagram interactions and 204,000 Twitter interactions.

- Below is a new WrestleMania 34 promo for Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair:





