|
|
|
|
As noted, Jeff Hardy was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired on Saturday night after crashing 2016 Cadillac CTS-V and totaling it in Concord, NC. The accident happened at around 8:11pm and Hardy was arrested at 10:39, then released at 11:24 the same night.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Jeff Hardy's BAC Level from Weekend DWI Arrest, More on the Charge
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 4:20:21 PM
TMZ reports that Hardy blew a BAC (blood alcohol level) of .25 on his Breathalyzer test, which is three times the legal limit. TMZ also notes that the DWI charge is a misdemeanor.
For those who missed it, Officer Kelemecz wrote the following on the accident in the police report:
"Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI."
The police report listed an estimated $5,000 in damages to the 105 foot of guardrail, owned by the NC Department of Transportation, and that could be a factor in any restitution that Hardy is ordered to pay. Hardy's first court date is scheduled for Monday, April 16th in Cabarrus County. His driver's license has been suspended for 30 days, which is standard in NC following a DWI arrest,
WWE issued the following statement to us this morning:
"Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials."
Below is Hardy's mugshot photo from the arrest:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More
|
|
John Cena Issues WrestleMania Challenge to The Undertaker on RAW (Photos, Video)
Vince McMahon "Temporarily Suspends" Roman Reigns During RAW Angle Tonight (Video, Photos)
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 3/12/18
Ronda Rousey Not Appearing on Tonight's RAW?, Sheamus Trains, David Otunga - Fastlane Note
Papa Roach Reveals New WWE RAW Opening Video
Charlotte and Ric Flair Hype Asuka Match, The New Day - Kids' Choice Commercial, WWE Network
CM Punk Confirms His Next UFC Fight?
Jim Cornette - WWE Photo Shoot Video for Tonight, The Bludgeon Brothers - Fastlane, Stock
Triple H Welcomes Kid Rock, Goldberg on His Upcoming Comedy TV Show Appearance, Tonight's RAW
WWE to Air The Ultimate Deletion on RAW Tonight?, New Poll on Matt Hardy's Platoon, More