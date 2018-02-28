|
Jeff Hardy has started training for his return to the ring, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. There's no word yet on when Hardy will be cleared to return to the ring but there's hope that he will be back in time for WrestleMania 34.
Posted in:
WWE
Jeff Hardy Returning for WrestleMania 34?, Speculation on His WWE Future
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2018 - 2:39:47 PM
Hardy has been out of action since suffering a torn right rotator cuff in September. He underwent surgery in Alabama during the first week of October and almost immediately began what WWE called a tough physical rehab. There was talk at the time of Hardy being out of action for 6-9 months and other wrestlers have been out for 7 months with similar injuries. WWE sources expected Hardy to be out until May 2018. Hardy noted during a November interview that he hoped to be back in the ring by April.
There's been a lot of speculation on creative plans for Hardy's return now that brother Matt Hardy is doing the "Woken" storyline and feuding with Bray Wyatt. It's believed that Jeff would be put back with Matt as Jeff contributed to the success of the original "Broken" storyline in TNA. There has also been a lot of speculation on WWE pulling the trigger on another big singles run for Hardy.
