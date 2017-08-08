LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Jeff Hardy Concert Announced for Bar, Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax on Her RAW Win
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 7:05:35 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Toronto in this new video:



- The following was sent to us today:

JEFF HARDY TO PERFORM LIVE IN TUPELO, MS

Concert to Take Place at The Thirsty Devil on August 27th

Nashville, TN (August 8, 2017) - Legendary professional wrestler and singer/songwriterJeff Hardy will be performing LIVE with his band at The Thirsty Devil in Tupelo, Mississippi on August 27th as part of his RAW(K) concert series. Doors will open at 9PM, with the show starting at 10PM. Tickets can be purchased HERE!

Known as "Brother Nero" in the wrestling ring, Jeff Hardy has also achieved success with his band PEROXWHY?GEN. He continues to deliver great entertainment to his fans all over the world.

For more information, visit JeffHardyBrand.com and engage with Jeff Hardy on Instagram and Twitter. You can purchase a copy of Jeff's new record, "Precession of the Equinoxes," HERE!


- Nia Jax tweeted the following video today to brag on last night's RAW Triple Threat win over Mickie James and Dana Brooke. As noted, Nia will now face Sasha Banks on next week's RAW to determine the replacement for the injured Bayley at SummerSlam in the RAW Women's Title match with Alexa Bliss. Nia wrote, "Pretty. Power. Speed. Agility. Did I mention POWER?! #GiveEveryoneAChance the result will be the same. #HoldOntoYourPants"




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Jeff Hardy Concert Announced for Bar, Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax on Her RAW Win

  • The Rock's "Ballers" Renewed Again, Video from The Bella Twins' Birdiebee Launch, WWE Stock

  • Possible Matches for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

  • Why Rey Mysterio Isn't Returning to WWE, Randy Orton Re-Tweets Parody Account Again, Charlotte

  • Former WWE Star to Undergo Surgery, Sarah Logan Talks Mae Young Classic (Video), Mick Foley

  • WWE RAW Viewership for Last Night's Show with the Last Man Standing Main Event

  • Update on Another WWE Superstar Shakeup, The Hardys Back on the Road, RAW Top 10

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Finn Balor Apologizes for WWE Fidget Spinner, The Ultimate Warrior

  • Update on John Cena's SummerSlam Match, Luke Harper - Sin Cara, Noelle Foley Talks to Ric Flair

  • John Cena on How Often He Goes to the Gym (Video), Bayley Post-Announcement Tweet, WWE - Toronto




    		•