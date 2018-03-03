|
According to an article by Wrestling News Source.com, Ring Rust Radio recently interviewed Jeff Hardy on their show. He would reveal on the show that he would donate his brain for CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) research.
Posted in:
WWE
Jeff Hardy Says He Will Donate His Brain For Concussion Research
By Michael Pappas
Mar 3, 2018 - 3:18:22 PM
Here were his exact words on the subject matter:
"My wife read where Kevin Nash announced that and I said, ‘Oh my God I have to do that.’ I for sure will do whatever it takes and I would love to be a part of that. It’s a huge serious issue in wrestling. I’ve rung my bells so many times especially back in the day when chair shots to the head were legal. My goodness, I took so many of those. Luckily, I’m only aware of about two or three concussions that I have had but there’s really no way of telling how many overall. When Nash announced he was doing that I was on board and I didn’t know that RVD did as well. That really inspired me to do the same thing."
