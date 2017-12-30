LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Jazzy Gabert Claims Neck Injury "Disqualified" Her From Working In WWE
By Mike Pappas
Dec 30, 2017 - 3:45:23 PM
Jazzy Gabert was a guest on Edge and Christian's podcast show, "Edge and Christian's Podcast of Awesomeness" this week as she explained how WWE would not offer her a contract due to her neck issues.

The Wrestling Observer reported that she went to Pittsburgh to get medicals done by Dr. Joseph Maroon after she was about to travel to Orlando for an NXT dark match. During the visit to Maroon, he discovered there was something wrong with her neck and scheduled an MRI which then was discovered that she had three herniated disks in her neck.

"Of course they sent the results to the WWE doctor," Gabert said. "And then the WWE doctor contacted me and they said to me, 'We're really sorry Jazz, but we cannot give you our clearance and you are disqualified and you cannot work for WWE.'"

Gabert goes on to explain that the next step was undergoing surgery for her neck. She also believes that there is a good chance that she won't be able to wrestle after the surgery. Gabert also mentions that she is appreciative of her fans, all of the opportunities she has gotten and the places she has been able to go because of pro wrestling.

Gabert, who was eliminated by Abbey Laith in the first round of the Mae Young Classic got one of the biggest reactions and recieved "Please Sign Jazzy" chants during a six-women tag match on the second day of tapings.

Down below is the full podcast episode. Gabert's interview begins shortly after the 25 minute mark.

