LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Jason Jordan's Birthday, New Food Vlogs from WWE Announcer, Nikki Bella Clip
By Marc Middleton
Sep 28, 2017 - 1:05:59 PM
- Below is a preview for next Wednesday's Total Bellas episode with Nikki Bella stumbling on her way back to the ring:



- RAW Superstar Jason Jordan turns 29 years old today while former WWE Hardcore Champion Steve Blackman turns 53 and Japanese legend Jado turns 48.

- Below are the latest food vlogs from WWE announcer Greg Hamilton:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Why WWE Sent a Legal Letter to The Young Bucks This Week, More on the RAW "Invasion" Skit

  • Backstage News from the Top WWE No Mercy Matches, Vince McMahon's Reaction, More

  • The Young Bucks Talk Recent WWE Legal Letter, Tag Teams In WWE, CM Punk, More

  • Jason Jordan's Birthday, New Food Vlogs from WWE Announcer, Nikki Bella Clip

  • UK Wrestling Veteran Moving to Orlando for New WWE Performance Center Job

  • WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Champion, Enzo Amore Preparing for Another Career?

  • Brock Lesnar's WWE RAW Return, Kassius Ohno Talks Momentum (Video), Adam Cole Update

  • Drew McIntyre on Next Week's WWE NXT Title Match, Kairi Sane Video, NXT Women's Title

  • Lana and Naomi Argue Over Tamina, Daniel Bryan's Book Club, Flashback Friday Themes

  • JBL Talks WWE Status and Future, Wrestler's Court, The Undertaker



    		•