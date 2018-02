Jason Jordan on Missing WrestleMania 34, Asuka Video Package, Roman Reigns Hypes WrestleMania

At #WWEChamber 7 men may enter, but only one is going to the main event of #WrestleMania... me. #WitnessMe #4x — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 13, 2018

This isn't what I envisioned my Road to #WrestleMania would look like...but this won't stop me. I'm coming back better than ever. #GoldBlooded #TheReturn https://t.co/P5mQX8yEdD — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) February 13, 2018

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

- Below is the RAW video that aired on Asuka's dominance last night. Asuka will face Nia Jax at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and per the stipulation, Jax will be added to the RAW Women's Title match at WrestleMania 34 if she wins.- Roman Reigns tweeted the following to hype the Elimination Chamber match, which will see the winner challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. Reigns vs. Lesnar has been the plan for a while now. Reigns wrote:- As noted, Jason Jordan will be missing WrestleMania 34 after undergoing neck surgery last week. Jordan, who was scheduled to face former partner Seth Rollins at one point, tweeted the following on missing the grandest stage of them all this year: